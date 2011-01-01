Slyide is a self-taught music producer, hip hop artist and influencer diagnosed with autism or Aspergers. Aspergers is a form of autism that is characterized by challenges with social skills and repetitive behaviors. However, people with Aspergers also often have unique strengths and abilities, such as intense focus and exceptional memory. For Slyide, these strengths have allowed him to excel in the world of music production. He has gone on to produce numerous other albums and EPs, work with other artists, and develop a large following online. In addition to his musical accomplishments, Slyide has also been an advocate for mental health awareness and acceptance of people with autism. He has spoken openly about his experiences living with Aspergers, and he hopes to use his platform to continue to break down barriers and promote understanding.

In today’s music industry, it’s rare to find an artist who is completely independent. Most artists rely on record labels, publishers, and producers to help them get their music out there. But not Slyide. He’s built his entire career on being completely independent. He’s his own publisher, label, producer, engineer, artist, and writer. He’s proof that you don’t need anyone else’s help to make it in the music business. All you need is talent, dedication, and a DIY attitude!!! His career is a

In today’s music industry, it’s rare to find an artist who is completely independent. Most artists rely on record labels, publishers, and producers to help them get their music out there. But not Slyide. He’s built his entire career on being completely independent. He’s his own publisher, label, producer, engineer, artist, and writer. He’s proof that you don’t need anyone else’s help to make it in the music business. All you need is talent, dedication, and a DIY





Im ranked top 10% in the world in the christian music genre.





I just might blow up.