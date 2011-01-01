https://www.bigdrumbeat.com/sauce-alert-3-for-3-triple-threat-rapper-producer-songwriter-slyide-stuns-with-triple-release-oct-30th/In most musicians’ stories, the awkward journey to becoming a household name involves being a neighborhood and local sensation first. But that doesn’t mean that these indie-level rap artists don’t possess the talent and skill of bigger stadium acts.
But that does make finding the best, new indie rap difficult.
Because as young as it is, rap is no different from the other genres when it comes to discovering dope new indie talent, with artists like Macklemore, Nipsey Hussle, and Curren$y representing the independent work.
2022 is full of a few notable emcees and songstresses whose music encapsulates the hero’s journey from local legend to full-time musician and they all have earned their spot on our latest list of the best indie rap songs that have been released this year.
In a world where rap is often pigeonholed as party music or expletive-laden anthems, Slyide is a fresh voice for the genre. His lyrics are thoughtful and introspective, exploring the socio-political dynamics that underpin society. Growing up in Richmond, VA where he still lives, Slyide was diagnosed with Autism and uses his platform to raise Autism Awareness.
Slyide is more than just a rapper; he’s also a talented producer. He performs live on November 13th WestBeach Tavern, VA Beach, Doors Open at 9 PM and his live show promises to be a high-energy spectacle that will leave you wanting more.
In short, Slyide is a true Renaissance man of hip-hop, and he’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting artists in the game.
Stream Slyide`s triple release, “Queen Green, Diary & Reefer Madness” dropping October 30th, 2022, on the artist’s official music platforms and follow on his official social media. Contact through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations